Murphy, Patricia Louise GREENVILLE Patricia Louise Murphy of Greenville, passed away April 5, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. The daughter of Marlene and William Murphy of Nassau. Pat is survived by siblings, Mary Ann Dyer, William Murphy, Irene Kallner, Gloria Hilton and Thomas Murphy; and predeceased by sister, Cynthia Proctor. A memorial service will be held 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Meyers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's memory to either the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 315 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY 12054
(518) 439-5560
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2019