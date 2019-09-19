Coons, Patricia Lynn RENSSELAER Patricia Lynn Coons, 66 of Rensselaer, passed away at home on September 16, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Christopher Jr. and Margaretha (Coughtry) Cunningham. Patricia enjoyed gardening and caring for animals of any kind. She was preceded in death by her sister Margie Rost. She is survived by her daughter, Tara (Jim) Larm; son, Jeremy (Nina) Coons; sister, Deborah (Phillip) Moldoff; brother, Chris Cunningham III; and grandchildren, Taylor, Brandon, and Kelsey. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Friday from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory may be made to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society, 125 Humane Society Rd., Hudson, NY, 12534. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 19, 2019