Mathison, Patricia Lynn WEST ALLIS, Wis. Patricia Lynn Mathison, 73, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, in West Allis, Wis. after a long illness. As a young student, wife and mother, Patricia spent several years in the Capital Region, New York City and Oak Park, Ill. before returning to Milwaukee, Wis. where she was born to the late Charles and Gene (Levenhagen) Mathison. Patricia graduated from St. Pius XI High School in Milwaukee, in 1965. She went to New York City shortly after where she attended CUNY's Richmond College on Staten Island, graduating in 1971. Patricia was a free spirit and full of life. She loved to laugh and be around her family and friends. She was a pioneer in the home birth movement and a believer in the value of the shared life of community. She deeply loved her two children, Kimberly and Erin, and was very proud of them and their accomplishments. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Sullivan of Troy; and her son, Erin Sullivan, his wife Noelle and their children, her beloved grandchildren, Christian, Molly and Patrick Sullivan, of Williamstown, Mass. Patricia is also survived by her devoted sisters, Susan Mathison (Chuck Cymela) of Elm Grove, Wis. and Kathleen (Martin) Stern of Milwaukee, Wis.; and her former husband, Dennis Sullivan and his wife, Georgia Gray, of Voorheesville. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her older sister Janet Mathison (Jack Taylor) of Albuquerque, N.M. Patricia will also be missed by her sisters and brothers-in-law and those who knew her well as a bright, caring and vivacious person. A memorial celebration is being planned for Patricia in 2021. Donations may be made in Patricia's name to either of these Catholic Worker communities: Casa Maria Hospitality House, 1131 N 21st St., Milwaukee, WI, 53233, or Emmaus House, Albany Catholic Worker, 45 Trinity Place, Albany, NY, 12202.





