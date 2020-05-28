O'Rourke, Patricia Lynn ALBANY Patricia Lynn O'Rourke of Albany passed away on the morning of Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. Patty was born in Troy to Robert and Barbara (McKinnon) Frechette. She was the loving wife of Jonathan J. O'Rourke, and is survived by him, her parents; her brother Michael and his family; other extended family, and countless friends. Patty spent more than two decades of her adult life slinging food and drinks at various area establishments, most recently at The New Madison Grille. In her downtime she enjoyed cheering on her beloved Yankees and the Miami Dolphins. Over the years she could occasionally be found in the Lark Street area having a happy hour drink after work or enjoying brunch on a Sunday afternoon. In more recent years, she preferred the quiet peace of staying at home with her pets. Patty's presence would draw the attention of everyone in a room. She was loving, funny, independent, stubborn and strong. She was well-loved by people from all walks of life and will be missed by more people than she would have ever imagined. Special thanks to the caring staff at Albany Medical Center. Plans for a celebration of her life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to helporphanpuppies.org or orangestreetcats.org.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.