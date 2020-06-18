Patricia M. Ciulik Payne
Payne, Patricia M. Ciulik DUANESBURG Patricia M. Ciulik Payne passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 18, from 4-7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Schenectady. Face masks will be required upon entry. Please note that a limited amount of people will be allowed inside the funeral home at one time. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady. Please note that face masks must be worn inside the church as well as maintaining social distancing during the service. Burial will take place in St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam. Contributions may be made in her memory to: The Duanesburg Volunteer Ambulance Corp., P.O. Box 130, Delanson, NY, 12053; The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 950 New Loudon Rd., Latham, NY, 12110; or The Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY, 12302. To leave a message or condolence for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
JUN
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kenneth & Mary Jones
Friend
