Doran, Patricia M. TROY Patricia M. Doran passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, Pat was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Bracken Sheehy; and the loving wife of the late Thomas J. Doran. Pat is survived by her children, Leo T. Doran, Thomas J. "Tim" Doran and Deborah Anne (Cathy) Doran; sisters, Barbara (late James) Collett, and Anne (Robert) Fredette; brother Bryan (Laurel) Sheehy; sister-in-law Mary Sheehy; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was predeceased by her brother Robert Sheehy; sisters, Maryanne (late Ray) Littlejohn, Leilani (late Donn) Liebener and infant sister Colleen Sheehy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 175 Williams Road, Troy. Family and friends are invited to visit with Pat's family on Sunday from 2 - 6 p.m. at the Konicek & Collett Funeral Home, LLC 1855 12th Avenue, Watervliet. Entombment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Honoring Pat's wishes in lieu of flowers, a random act of kindness, in Pat's memory' would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 6, 2019