Homeyer, Patricia M. "Pat" (Rebhun) LOUDONVILLE Pat Homeyer, 79 of Loudonville, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Charles Homeyer; and their blended family of six children: daughter Patricia Yates McDermott of Syracuse, son James Atwood Yates III (Dawn) of Greenville, daughter Sue Ann Yates Case of Albany, daughter Shari Homeyer DiMeo (John) of Forest Hill, Md., Kimberly Homeyer of Plattsburgh, and Tara Homeyer Sherman of Plattsburgh; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and many grandnieces and nephews. Pat was the second oldest child of John and Marion Rebhun of North Greenbush. She is survived by her brother Charles Rebhun (Ruth) of Castleton and their six children, sister Carol Ciaccia (Charlie) of Troy and their four children, sister Joan Smith of Brunswick and her four children, sister Sue Collins of Fort Pierce, Fla.(Wendall) and her daughter, brother James Rebhun (Donna) of Wynantskill and their two children, and brother John Rebhun Jr. (deceased). She attended Troy Senior High School and spent her career in numerous capacities at the New York State Capital. She worked for many years as executive assistant to longtime Republican State Senator Warren Anderson who was majority leader and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. She also worked as an administrator for the Commissioner of the Republican Bill Drafting Commission, working many long Senate session hours. Pat had an immense love of flowers and always had the most beautiful gardens in her yard. Digging in the dirt and seeing all the beautiful flowers blooming made her heart sing. When you sat with her amongst them you could always spot hummingbirds, butterflies and other birds singing in the trees. After retirement, she worked part-time as a floral assistant at the prestigious Renaissance Floral Design where she made others happy with flowers. When Renaissance moved to a different location she took on another part time challenge at The Loudonville Assisted Living Residence as owner Michael Levine's executive assistant. She assisted with the day to day details of the center, directly reporting to the owner and putting her touch on the facility by assuring that there were always bouquets of fresh flowers the residents enjoyed. She loved interacting with the residents and was loved by all until her health declined forcing permanent retirement. Pat loved the ocean surf and salty sea breeze, especially Rhode Island, Cape Cod, or Maine for spring, summer, and fall vacations. In later years, her heart would always be drawn to a shoreline. There was not a steamed lobster that she couldn't conquer, nor a seashell she wouldn't pick up as a trinket. There are so many memories and pictures of her that are almost always either on or near a beach. To those of us who knew her and loved her, her family and her friends, we will store our memories of her lovingly in colorful boxes. We'll stack them neatly on the shelves of our hearts. We will often take those boxes down, fondly open them, and smile and laugh and share them. A memorial service of Pat's life will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 20, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Calling hours will precede the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private in Memory Gardens in Colonie. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

