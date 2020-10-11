Johnston, Patricia M. COLONIE Patricia M. Johnston, 63, passed away peacefully at home on October 5, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Patty was born on August 3, 1957, in Islip, N.Y. She worked for 36 years at various New York state agencies, most recently as an office manager for the Office of Victim Services, retiring in 2013. Patty continued her career as a labor specialist with the Organization of Management/Confidential Employees. Patty is survived by her husband of 36 years, James; her children, Melissa, Michael and Christopher; her grandchildren, Ava and Benjamin; her sisters, Carol, Deborah and Michele, and many other cherished family members and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Delores and James Burns; and her brother Robert. Patty enjoyed boating, spending the winter at her Florida home, and most of all being with her family. She loved and was loved by everyone and will be dearly missed. The family gives special thanks to Dr. Ira Zackon and the staff at NYOH for their compassionate care. A private celebration of Patty's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a memorial donation to honor Patty may contribute to the American Cancer Society
or to a charity of one's choice
.