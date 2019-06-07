Kenney, Patricia M. WATERVLIET Patricia M. "Patsy" Kenney, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Springside Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield, Mass. Born in Watervliet on August 30, 1930, she was the daughter of the late George Kenney, Sr. and her beloved mother Kathryn Agars Kenney. Growing up Patsy loved spending every minute with her mother. Together they enjoyed watching television, especially the Kate Smith Show, listening to the radio and playing records on the record player. When Patricia's mother passed away, she very much looked forward to going to the cemetery to visit with her. Twice a year her cousins would take Patsy to place flowers on her mother's stone. During the holiday season they would participate in the Christmas Blanket program for the cemetery. Patricia found joy in the simple things in life like walking to the store and going to get ice cream. Patricia always wanted to take a boat ride and ride the merry go round, both of which her cousins made happen for her. It brought Patsy much joy to get out of the house and do different things. She was predeceased by her brothers, James Kenney and George Kenney Jr.; and her special cousins, Eileen Agars O'Rourke and Tee Murrisky. She is survived by her dear cousins and friends, Ann (Joseph) Servidone and Frances (late Fred) Cesta; as well as other family members. A funeral service will be celebrated at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home located at 2013 Broadway in Watervliet with Reverend Donald Rutherford, pastor officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will take place on Monday, June 10, at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the HospiceCare in The Berkshires, Inc., 877 South St., Suite 1W, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 7, 2019