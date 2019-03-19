Marra, Patricia M. WATERVLIET Patricia M. Marra, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019, with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late John "Jack" and Evelyn Marra; and the loving wife of John D. Bouyea. Pat is survived by her three children, Craig S. Ross (Joanna), Barbara A. Brunelle (Michael) and Daniel R. Bouyea (Danielle). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kalyn (Bob), Kyle, Troy, Samantha, Hannah and Ella; her great-grandchildren, Haley and Jamie; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Patricia also leaves to remember her, her siblings, Evelyn, Donald, Kay and Philip. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Billy, Edward, Frankie, Bobby, Joey, Mary-Lou, Tommy and Jackie. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 20, from 9-11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 12 p.m. on Wednesday in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 2416 7th Ave, Watervliet. Entombment will follow the Mass in the Albany Rural Cemetery. To leave a message for the family please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia M. Marra.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 19, 2019