Mason, Patricia M. (Thorne) COLONIE Patricia M. (Thorne) Mason, 59, passed away on August 23, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Born in Cape May Courthouse, N.J., Patti was the loving daughter of Herbert and Adell Thorne and the devoted wife of Kenneth J. Mason. Patti was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society and the track team. She was also a graduate of Hudson Valley Community College, majoring in data processing. Patti was a communicant of Christ Our Light Church. Prior to her illnesses, Patti was a volunteer at the Animal Protective Foundation and was a passionate advocate for the care of animals. Patti was an avid sports fan, enjoyed playing golf, and enjoyed family life and time spent with friends. Survivors in addition to her parents and husband include siblings, Kathryn Harding, James M. (Denise) and Herbert J. Thorne; mother-in-law, Mary Leah Mason; brother-in-law, Brian (Lisa) Mason; niece and nephews, Kelly (Patrick) McAuliffe, Kevin Mason, Sean and Justin Thorne; uncles, cousins and dear friends; three dear godchildren, Courtney, Stephanie and Leo; as well as her canine children, Quincey and Isaac. She was predeceased by her canine children Coco, Frasier and Aikman. The family wishes to thank Dr. Charles Sulzman and staff; Dr. Mathew Adamo, Dr. Mihir Raval and Dr. Susan Weaver and their staff at Albany Medical Center Hospital and New York Oncology Hematology as well as the staff at Albany Medical Center Hospital Apheresis/Infusion and D4East for the care provided to Patti during her illnesses. The funeral will be held at Christ Our Light Church, Loudonville, on Thursday August 29 at 10 a.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Donations in Patti's memory may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Glenville, NY 12302 and to Upstate NY/Vermont Chapter, 1 Marcus Blvd, Suite 104, Albany, NY 12205.







Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 27, 2019

