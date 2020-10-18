1/
Patricia M. Myers
Myers, Patricia M. ALBANY Just as the peaceful morning light appeared, Patricia "Pat" (Mather) Myers took her last breath on May 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Pat grew up in Slingerlands and was a graduate of Bethlehem Central High School, class of 1955. She was employed by Albany Stratton VA Hospital Canteen Services and was affectionately known as the Frog Lady... reflecting her love of frogs. Pat resided most of her life in Albany and in recent years at Barnwell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Valatie. She is survived by her daughter Reenie (Ed) Kleinke of Slingerlands; son Sean Mullen of Utah; granddaughter Kendra (Ryan) Mesko; great-granddaughters, Kensington and Verrick; her brothers, Adrian M. Mather, and Alexander M. Mather and nieces. Due to COVID-19, services were privately held with burial in Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands. Online condolences may be offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
