Payne, Patricia M. Ciulik DUANESBURG Patricia M. Ciulik Payne passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born in Amsterdam, N.Y. on August 4, 1936, to Clement and Genevieve Ciulik. Patricia was a graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School in Amsterdam class of 1954, where she was an active member Phi Alpha Lambda. After graduating from high school, Patricia was employed by The State Bank of Albany and was the manager of the Schoharie branch. In December 1957, Patricia met her beloved husband Robert L. Payne "Bob," "Papa Bear." Robert and Patricia went on to purchase and open the Duane Manor in Duanesburg. There, at the Duane Manor, Robert and Patricia raised their four beautiful children. The two not only built a family, but a successful business known today as The Bears' Steakhouse. The restaurant has surpassed 51 years of business, receiving numerous awards and becoming nationally recognized. There, Patricia was the matriarch of the business where she "kept it afloat." Patricia was known for making her famous cream pies, soup, bread, and made every recipe with love. Patricia loved music; she enjoyed playing the piano and organ at various places. Patricia was a faithful communicant of Saint John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady, where she was an avid member of the Rosary Society and Novena. Patricia was predeceased by her husband Robert; her eldest daughter Diane Marie Payne; and her brother-in-law Michael Braun. Known by "Mother" and "Babchi," Patricia is survived by her sons, John H. Payne of Schenectady, and Robert L. Payne II (Maria) of Duanesburg; and daughter Maureen Vitallo (Mark) of Colonie. Patricia is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Kyle C. Daley (Nicole Wilmot), Robert L. Payne III (Alessandra Bazzoffi), and Baleigh G. Payne (Kevin Heelan); and grand-puppy, Betsey, who was always by her side. Patricia also leaves behind her brother Clement Cuilik (Patricia) of Stafford, Va.; her sister Carol Braun of Amsterdam, and several nieces, nephews, and many special friends. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 18, from 4-7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Schenectady. Face masks will be required upon entry. Please note that a limited amount of people will be allowed inside the funeral home at one time. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady. Please note that face masks must be worn inside the church as well as maintaining social distancing during the service. Burial will take place in St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam. Contributions may be made in her memory to: The Duanesburg Volunteer Ambulance Corp., P.O. Box 130, Delanson, NY, 12053; The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 950 New Loudon Rd., Latham, NY, 12110; or The Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY, 12302. To leave a message or condolence for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 17, 2020.