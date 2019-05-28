Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia M. Shufelt. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Shufelt, Patricia M. ALBANY Patricia M. Shufelt , 86, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Evergreen Commons In East Greenbush. Patricia was the daughter of the late George Frey and Blanche Frey. Patricia was the devoted wife to the late Harry A.Shufelt Sr. They were married for 54 years. She was also a proud member of the Eastern Star. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her entire family and loved cooking for them. She was employed at Key Services for a number of years in backroom services. Patricia is survived by her son, Harry A. Shufelt Jr. (Darlene); and daughters, Jean E. Carlino (John), and Cindy A. Foley (Jack). She was the proud grandmother of Selena Shufelt, Sarah Knapp, John Carlino (Eileen), Harry Shufelt III (Justine), Nicholas Shufelt (Dakota), Lisa Baker (Dominick), Jack Foley III (Kate), Sean Foley (Vicky), Jayme Shufelt, Kyle Foley, and Josh Foley. One of her greatest joys was watching her great-grandchildren grow. Her 14 great-grandchildren include, Sammy Moody, Makayla Knapp, Brenda Shufelt, Tyler Shufelt Nathan Shufelt, Lilly Shufelt, Maverick Shufelt, Joey Wiediger, Emily Carlino, Lucy Shufelt, Claire Carlino, Brady Shufelt, Joey Shufelt, and Layla Baker. She was predeceased by her brothers, James Powers and William Frey; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Nobles. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Wednesday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow in Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a . To leave an online message for the family, please visit







