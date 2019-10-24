Sim, Patricia M. ALBANY Patricia M. Sim, 78, a very brave and courageous person entered eternal life on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late James and Loretta Gardner Sim. Pat graduated from St. Joseph's Academy. She was employed as an administrative assistant in the personnel unit of Albany County Social Services. She also worked as an assistant to Albany Mayor Thomas Whalen for many years. Pat loved to shop in all the malls. She also enjoyed her visits to the Saratoga Racino. She was a devout Roman Catholic, and attended Our Lady of Angels in Albany and Historic Church of St. Mary on Capitol Hill in Albany. Pat had a deep faith in the Blessed Mother, and prayed daily for other people. She is survived by her brother, James Sim Jr. of Florida. Pat is also survived by her dear friends, Arthur Fealey, Shannon Fitzgerald; and her cousin Janice Palumbo. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Pat's family on Friday, October 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Saturday, October 26, at 8:45 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Historic Church of St. Mary on Capitol Hill, Albany, at 9:30 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont, immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Patricia Sim in a special way may send a contribution to St. Mary's Church, 10 Lodge St., Albany, NY, 12207. To leave a special message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019