Taylor, Patricia M. COHOES Patricia M. Taylor, 64 of Cohoes, passed away at her residence on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born in Cohoes and was the daughter of the late William and Thelma Hurst Taylor. She was a graduate of Cohoes High School, class of 1974. Trish was a cashier for Price Chopper in Cohoes for over 10 years. She also worked at the Pub Laurent in Cohoes for over 20 years. Survived by her daughter, Tricia Tomaro of Schenectady; her brothers, John (late Beverlyann) Taylor of Cohoes, Jeffrey (Kim) Taylor of Saranac Lake, N.Y. and the late Lawrence Taylor (Anna) of Philadelphia. Also survived by her companion, Matthew Tomaro of Cohoes and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-dogs and many friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 23, at 4 p.m. in the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Reverend Brian Slezak officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020