Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231

Patricia M. Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia M. Taylor Obituary
Taylor, Patricia M. COHOES Patricia M. Taylor, 64 of Cohoes, passed away at her residence on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born in Cohoes and was the daughter of the late William and Thelma Hurst Taylor. She was a graduate of Cohoes High School, class of 1974. Trish was a cashier for Price Chopper in Cohoes for over 10 years. She also worked at the Pub Laurent in Cohoes for over 20 years. Survived by her daughter, Tricia Tomaro of Schenectady; her brothers, John (late Beverlyann) Taylor of Cohoes, Jeffrey (Kim) Taylor of Saranac Lake, N.Y. and the late Lawrence Taylor (Anna) of Philadelphia. Also survived by her companion, Matthew Tomaro of Cohoes and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-dogs and many friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 23, at 4 p.m. in the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Reverend Brian Slezak officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Download Now