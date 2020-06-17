Patricia M. Tompkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tompkins, Patricia M. HALFMOON Patricia M. Tompkins, 70 of Halfmoon, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. She is survived by her husband Ralph; two children: Elyce and Jonathan; two granddaughters; brothers: Thomas Hale, James Hale and Robert Hale, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Keveny Memorial Academy, after which she and Ralph married and were stationed in Hawaii during his service in the Navy. They returned to Wynantskill where they raised their family. Pat retired from the N.Y.S. Dept. of Transportation after 30 years of service, and was active at the Halfmoon Senior Center. She and Ralph attended Loudonville Community Church and then Grace Fellowship in Latham. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 19, at 12 p.m. at the Northway Bible Chapel, 440 Moe Road (at the corner of Par Del Rio Road), Clifton Park. Friends are invited to call for up to one hour prior, beginning at 11 a.m. Please note: in compliance with N.Y.S. mandates, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the safety of all concerned, approved masking is required. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Morris - Stebbins - Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick St., Troy. Phone: 518-272-5802. Please express your online condolences by visiting MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgeFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Northway Bible Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Northway Bible Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Interment
02:00 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home
312 Hoosick Street
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-3930
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved