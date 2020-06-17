Tompkins, Patricia M. HALFMOON Patricia M. Tompkins, 70 of Halfmoon, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. She is survived by her husband Ralph; two children: Elyce and Jonathan; two granddaughters; brothers: Thomas Hale, James Hale and Robert Hale, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Keveny Memorial Academy, after which she and Ralph married and were stationed in Hawaii during his service in the Navy. They returned to Wynantskill where they raised their family. Pat retired from the N.Y.S. Dept. of Transportation after 30 years of service, and was active at the Halfmoon Senior Center. She and Ralph attended Loudonville Community Church and then Grace Fellowship in Latham. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 19, at 12 p.m. at the Northway Bible Chapel, 440 Moe Road (at the corner of Par Del Rio Road), Clifton Park. Friends are invited to call for up to one hour prior, beginning at 11 a.m. Please note: in compliance with N.Y.S. mandates, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the safety of all concerned, approved masking is required. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Morris - Stebbins - Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick St., Troy. Phone: 518-272-5802. Please express your online condolences by visiting MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgeFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 17, 2020.