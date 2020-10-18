Patrick, Patricia Mabee REXFORD On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Patricia Mabee Patrick moved on to her next adventure as she passed from this earth at Mountain Valley Hospice in Gloversville. Patsy was born in Amsterdam, N.Y. to James and Martha (Deuel) Mabee on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1937. Raised in Colonie, she went on to graduate from Syracuse University where she met and married her husband Richard J. Patrick on December 27, 1958. Patsy then went on to receive her master's degree in library science from the University of Albany leading her to a long career in the Capital Region library system, beginning at the Guilderland Free Library and culminating with many years as head of children's services for the Upper Hudson Library Federation. She was able to retire in 1995 and spent the following years traveling throughout North America with Dick until he passed away in 2013. Some of their travels included seeing the Northern Lights and polar bears in Churchill, Manitoba in February, traveling on a Russian Icebreaker through the Northwest Passage, volunteering as a teacher in Monument Valley on the Navajo Reservation and countless nature and birding trips throughout the lower 48 and Alaska. In addition to her travel, Patsy was an avid patron of the local arts with season tickets to Albany Civic Theater, Capital Rep, The Clark and Glimmerglass Opera. She is survived by her two brothers, Thomas Mabee (Barbara) of Westerlo, and Richard Mabee (Gail) of Albany; and her two sons, Jan Patrick (Tammy) of Johnstown and Roger Patrick (Christy) of Easthampton, Mass. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, Emily Williams (Matt) and Cole Patrick; and step-grandchildren, Julia and Peter Wilson plus several nieces and nephews. After the passing of her husband, Patsy moved from Westmere to Coburg Village in Rexford where she leaves behind many friends both new and old, including her next-door neighbor Arnold Jaffe, dear friend Mary Zak and longtime friends from Syracuse University, Roger and Pat Swanson. Patsy was always supportive of family and friends. Her quiet strength will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Visiting hours will be on Monday, October 19, at the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Voorheesville between 3 and 6 p.m. The best way to remember Patsy would be to read or donate a book, support a local performance or visual arts group or just take a walk in the woods and enjoy the beauty of nature. reillyandson.com