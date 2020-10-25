1/
Patricia Mae Courtright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Courtright, Patricia Mae SCHENECTADY Patricia Mae Courtright passed away at the age of 80 on October 21, 2020. She is survived by her children, Arthur Dean (Margaret) Courtright, Felicia (Jeff) Ballard, Harry Dean Courtright, Patricia Courtright, Keith (Hazel) Courtright, Trina (David Martin) Courtright, Jennifer (Charles Ross) Bristol, and Jessica (Carl) Clure; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Ruth (Butch) Alger, who she missed dearly and has now been reunited with; her husband Arthur Dean Courtright; and companion of many years Skip Bristol. As Patricia wished, there will be a private family service. She will be cremated and her remains sprinkled at the places requested. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved