Courtright, Patricia Mae SCHENECTADY Patricia Mae Courtright passed away at the age of 80 on October 21, 2020. She is survived by her children, Arthur Dean (Margaret) Courtright, Felicia (Jeff) Ballard, Harry Dean Courtright, Patricia Courtright, Keith (Hazel) Courtright, Trina (David Martin) Courtright, Jennifer (Charles Ross) Bristol, and Jessica (Carl) Clure; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Ruth (Butch) Alger, who she missed dearly and has now been reunited with; her husband Arthur Dean Courtright; and companion of many years Skip Bristol. As Patricia wished, there will be a private family service. She will be cremated and her remains sprinkled at the places requested. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Please see NewComerAlbany.com
for more information.