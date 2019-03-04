Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Mahoney Dewey. View Sign

Dewey, Patricia Mahoney HALFMOON Patricia Mahoney Dewey was called home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2019, surrounded by her family after a long illness. Patricia was born on October 6, 1933, in Albany. Her courageous and adventurous spirit would bring her across the country by bus to Seattle, Wash. at the age of 17 where she would meet and marry her best friend and one and only true love, Frederick Charles Dewey. She always called him "Jack." Pat and Jack were married on August 1, 1953, at Saint James Cathedral in Seattle with a reception of cake and punch in the Garden Room of the Ben Franklin Hotel; she in a light blue suit and he in his Navy uniform. Their marriage of 65 years is an example of true and abiding love and commitment. From their marriage would come five children creating a tight knit family, "The Dewey's." Patricia was known as "Pat" to her friends and Ma, Mumzie and Nana to her beloved family. Pat was a loving, courageous, practical-minded woman and a passionately loyal champion to all those she loved. Pat loved to travel, to "get the scoop," raisins, red, vanilla ice cream, giraffes, her family and Jack, not necessarily in that order. She was spunky, opinionated and funny. Patricia cherished her family, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Patricia is survived by her husband of 65 years, Frederick Charles "Jack" Dewey; daughters, Elizabeth (Conrad) Wilson, Lorraine "Rainey" Dewey; sons, Steven (Colleen) Dewey, Patrick (Eileen) Dewey and Matthew (Sharon) Dewey; grandchildren, Jennifer (Christopher) Wright, Valerie (Marty) Balga, Darcy (Dennis) Cyr, Brenda (Jason) Yung, Jonathan (Calico) Gicewicz, Michael (Kathleen) Gicewicz, Linda Dewey, Kathleen (Neal Carey) Dewey, Jeremy (Andrea) Dewey, Christopher (Joanna) Dewey, Brian (Alison) Dewey; Daniel Dewey, Nicholas Dewey and Andrew Dewey; and nine great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. following calling hours. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Patricia's favorite charity, the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







