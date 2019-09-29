Sebunia, Patricia Mary SPRINGFIELD, Va. Patricia Mary Sebunia, 72 of Springfield, Va. passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2019. She was the loving wife of Joseph Peter Sebunia; mother of Joseph (Amanda), Robert (Heather), Kimberly, and Christopher; beloved sister of Sandra, William, David, and Susan; and grandmother of Brianna, Griffin, and Owen. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, Va. on Monday, September 30, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Raymond of Penafort Roman Catholic Church, 8750 Pohick Road, Springfield, Va. on Tuesday, October 1, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Raymond of Penafort Roman Catholic Church.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 29, 2019