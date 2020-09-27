McPhee, Patricia NORTH GREENBUSH Patricia McPhee of Loudonville passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020, at the age of 73 after battling cancer. Pat never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined to get the most out of the time she had left. Through her, we know what strength truly looks like. Pat was born on March 2, 1947, to Thomas and Margaret Deighan in Kirkintilloch, Scotland. She was a longtime resident of New York since coming to the United States in 1974 to raise a family. Pat leaves behind her devoted partner, Barry Gibbs, with whom she shared her finest years. Pat is survived by her two children, Matthew McPhee and Lorna Murphy, their spouses, Beth and Christopher; and her four grandchildren, Cedric, Mazie, Lucy and Dylan. She is also survived by her younger siblings, Janet, Thomas, Marie, and John. Pat had a talent for cooking and making every visit with her grandchildren memorable. She enjoyed hiking, kayaking, and seeing where the road would take her, often opting for the one less traveled. She will be in her friend's and family's fondest of memories. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet on Tuesday, September 29, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Memorial contributions may be made to the Regional Food Bank, 965 Albany Shaker Rd, Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com