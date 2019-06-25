Meyer, Patricia (Hanifin) COLONIE Patricia Meyer (Hanifin), born December 7, 1930, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019, after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Oscar Meyer for 59 years and the daughter of the late John Leo Hanifin and Mildred (Hill) Hanifin. She was also predeceased by her sister Jane Vickery (Roy); and her brother Paul Hanifin (Marion); and survived by J.H. Hanifin of Michigan. Pat is the mother of Christopher Meyer and his wife Frances of Colonie, Sandra Rutter and her husband Tom of Florida/Indiana, Carol Meyer (Mark) of Colonie and Gregg Meyer (Trish) of Colonie. She also has two granddaughters, Nicole Owens (Brandon) of South Carolina and Kristina Meyer of Florida; two grandsons, Christopher Meyer Jr. of Colonie and John Meyer of Colonie; and one great-granddaughter, Demi Owens. They always brought a smile to her face and were loved dearly. She graduated from Vincentian Institute in 1948 and married in 1951. She worked at the telephone company until she had her first child and then stayed at home to raise her four children. While at home, she worked at OJ Meyer Land Surveying helping Oscar part time. She then took a job as a travel agent until her retirement. She and OJ traveled extensively and made many trips to Hawaii, as well as numerous cruises. She played golf, mostly with OJ, and loved playing bridge, doing crosswords and spending time with her family. She will forever be missed. Our sincere and special thank you to everyone at The Community Hospice and the aides who cared for our mom until the very end. Friends and family are invited and may call on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at New Comer Funeral Home, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Interment will be at the privacy of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice, 310 S Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 in Pat's honor. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 25, 2019