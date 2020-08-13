Dumas, Patricia Morgan TROY Patricia Morgan Dumas, 93, daughter of the late Frank J. Morgan Sr. and Mary (Weir) Morgan, died on August 10, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home. She was born on February 3, 1927, in Troy Patricia was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and The College of Saint Rose, earning bachelor's and master's degrees. She enjoyed two careers, journalism and education, working as a reporter for the Gannett News Service and as a teacher in the North Colonie School District. Patricia's faith, family and friends were important to her. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, and solving crossword puzzles. She often expressed gratitude for the education her parents made possible and the life lessons they taught her. She is survived by her brother, Paul V. Morgan Sr.; a sister-in-law, Mrs. Anne Morgan and her niece and nephew. She was predeceased by her sister, Martha M. Morgan; and her brother, Dr. Frank J. Morgan Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 14, in St. Joseph's Church, South Troy. Friends and relatives may call prior to the Mass from 9 - 10 a.m. at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, 8 109th St., Troy. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Schaghticoke. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home and church are required. For online condolences, please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com
.