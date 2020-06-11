Patricia O'Brien
O'Brien, Patricia HUDSON Patricia O'Brien, 79 of Hudson and formerly of Troy, entered into eternal life on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late John "Jack" and Ruth Mildred Scott Flood; and the beloved wife of over 60 years to Walter O'Brien. Pat was an avid reader and shopper, she was a fun loving person and was always the life of the party. Her family was her whole world and all she did revolved around them. She will be sadley missed by all who knew her. Survivors in addition to her beloved husband include her children, Deborah (Howard) Leffler and Lt. Col. Daniel (Mary) O'Brien; grandchildren, Kendra (Matthew) Pember, Katie (Christopher) LaJoie, Jack (Alexa) O'Brien, Sally (Adam) Nusairat, Megan O'Brien and Howard Leffler; great-grandchildren, Madison and Maxwell Pember, Kingston and Beau LaJoie, Owen and Benjamin Nusairat; sister-in-law, Barbara O'Brien; and her beloved dog, Mardy McLovin. Family is invited to attend the funeral services for Patricia at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy, that will be held on Friday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m. with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Visitation will be from 9 - 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Entobment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
JUN
12
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
June 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
