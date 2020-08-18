1/1
Patricia Pace
Pace, Patricia COHOES Patricia Pace, 81, entered into eternal life on Friday, August 14, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with cancer. Born in Brooklyn, Patricia was the daughter of the late John and Florence Tucker. Patricia retired from CMP Industries after many years of employment. She enjoyed puzzles, coloring, and spending time with dear friends, Charlotte, Joan and Elaine. Her greatest enjoyment was to be with her beloved husband Lewis Pace, who passed in 2008, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Truly the beloved matriarch of her family, Patricia is survived by her children, Mark Pace (Paula Pascale), Scott Pace, Steve Pace (Maureen Pace), Tammy Smith (Bob Smith), and Kelly Pace; her daughter-in-law Sharon Bartholomew; her sister-in-law Patricia Tucker; her grandchildren, Mandi Pace (Sean McKown), Craig Pace (Cynthia Gosselin), Kara Pace, Sasha Smith (Cody Meddis), and Alexis Smith; and her great-grandchildren, Kennedy Bryant, Shea Bryant, Isabella Pace-Borter, Lucas Pace, Adelyn Pace, Remi Meddis and Porter Meddis. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Edward Tucker and Robert Tucker (Louise Tucker). The immediate family will be gathering for a private burial. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Reserach Hospital.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 17, 2020
Steve and family so sorry for your loss worked with Pat for many years she was a nice lady
Judithann Kelso Rosetti
Coworker
