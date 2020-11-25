Clinton, Patricia "Patty" BALLSTON SPA Patricia Clinton, "Patty," age 67, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Patricia was born in Troy to James and Kathryn (McConnell) McKeever. After her graduation from Catholic Central High School, Patty worked at the Watervliet Arsenal for 10 years, before leaving to raise her children. She later began working at Shenendehowa Central School District as a special education aide where her colleagues became her second family. She loved her students like they were her own and thoroughly enjoyed going to school to see them each day. Her patience, guidance, compassion, and care were clearly evident in how she interacted with all who she came across. No one ever stayed a stranger to Patty; it was only a matter of time before everyone became her friend. She had an infectious smile whether she was in line at the market or receiving medical treatments. She had a laugh that nobody could resist and once she started, others could not help but to join in. Every room she walked into seemed to fill with light and joy once she was there. Patty enjoyed spending time outdoors, traveling the world, and rooting for her favorite team the N.Y. Rangers. However, she took the most joy in doting on her husband, children, and grandson. Patty exuded strength and courage. She battled several forms of cancer for over 30 years, and even through all her trials and sickness, her attitude did not waiver. Many were in awe discovering that she was sick since, she found joy in every day. A special thank you to the hundreds of health care professionals from the Capital District to Boston, for providing quality care and treatment throughout the years. Patty's memory will be cherished by her loving husband and best friend of 45 years, William Clinton; her wonderful children, William (Ashlee) Clinton Jr. of Chester Township, N.J. and Lindsey Clinton of Ballston Spa; her adored grandson Liam Clinton of Chester Township, N.J.; her dear mother, Kathryn McKeever; and her brothers, James (Diana) McKeever Jr. and Timothy (Angela) McKeever, all of Troy. She was predeceased by her loving father James McKeever. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, November 27, from 4-7 p.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park. Please note, occupancy limits, social distancing, and masks will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Patrick Butler on Saturday, November 28, at 10 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church. Clifton Park. Interment will be in Jonesville Cemetery, Jonesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patty's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148- 0142. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Patricia's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com