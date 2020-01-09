Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia "Patty" Piccirillo. View Sign Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 (518)-356-5925 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Tpk. Guilderland , NY View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Tpk. Guilderland , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Gabriel's Church 3040 Hamburg St. Rotterdam , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Piccirillo, Patricia "Patty" GUILDERLAND Patricia Piccirillo "Patty", 78, passed away peacefully on the Feast of the Epiphany, Monday, January 6, 2020. Her loving family and caregivers were by her side at The Teresian House. Born on April 12, 1941, in the town of Veroli, province of Frosinone, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Armando and Teresa DePersis. Her father wanted her to be named Vittoria in order to bring victory to Italy during the war, but her mother didn't receive the telegram in time and instead named her Pasqualina as she was born on Easter Sunday. Her father died as a POW and at this time, her mother felt that her daughter should be raised in a convent. At the age of 14, she immigrated to the United States with her mother and settled in Schenectady where her name was changed to Patricia. They resided with her cousins, Anthony and William DePersis who treated her like the little sister they never had. Although she did not speak English when she started school, she graduated from Linton High School in 1959 with straight A's. She married Anthony Piccirillo in 1962, and they raised their family in Rotterdam. Together they worked tirelessly to provide a comfortable lifestyle for their children which they were not fortunate enough to have. Patty was employed as a secretary by Schenectady City Schools for over 35 years. She was loved by her co-workers and students alike. Former students of Van Corlaer School fondly recall trips to the office to see "Mrs. Piccirillo". Pat was selfless and always put the needs of others ahead of her own. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, loved to cook and fed anyone who came through her door. Many of her summer days were spent at Sacandaga in the company of her family including her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Gabriel's The Archangel Church. Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Piccirillo; her parents, Armando and Teresa DePersis; her granddaughter, Gabriella Cusato; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Patricia is survived by her son Robert (Carolyn) Piccirillo; daughter Karen (Patrick) Cusato; grandchildren, Marisa and Laura Piccirillo, Francesca, Anthony, Victoria, Robert and William Cusato. She is also survived by sister-in-law Elisa (John) DeMarco; brother-in-law Angelo (Carol) Piccirillo; cousins, William (Jean) DePersis, Henrietta (John) Charton and many cousins, nieces and nephews both here and in Italy. She is also survived by her good friend Judy Stafford and her beloved caretaker, Marjorie Cummings. Patricia's family would like to thank her many caregivers: Dr. William Caramore, Dr. Zoser Mohamed, the staff at Loudonville Assisted Living and especially the staff of Teresian House, 2A. Calling hours will be held Friday, January 10, from 5-7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpk. (just west of Carman Rd.), Guilderland. Funeral services will begin 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel's Church, 3040 Hamburg St., Rotterdam. Entombment will follow in St. Cyril's Cemetery, Rotterdam. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to the , 405 Pine West Plaza, Albany, NY 12205 or The Teresian House Foundation, 200 Washington Avenue Extension, Albany, NY 12203. To share a memory or condolence please visit











