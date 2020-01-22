|
Pitman, Patricia "Patsy" COHOES Patricia "Patsy" Pitman, 70 of Hudson Avenue, died peacefully at home, on January 20, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer with her partner of 45 years Dave Sehn and her family by her side. Pat was born in Albany on October 12, 1949, to the late Prescott and Beatrice Folmsbee. "Patsy" as she was known to her customers worked for the Cohoes Dunkin Donuts for the past 29 years, and she always greeted her customers with a smile. Pat enjoyed the ocean, taking long rides through the country roads of surrounding states and taking hundreds of photos of her grandchildren and family. Pat is survived by her loving partner, David Sehn; her son, Eric Pitman (Lisa) of Troy; and her grandchildren, Jarrett and Jillian. She is also survived by her siblings, Richard and Timmy; as well as by her nieces and nephews, Lisa Teal (Terry), Larry "Jay" Farrell, Lori Farrell, Lance Farrell (Bridget) and many great-nieces and nephews. Pat's family would especially like to thank Lisa, Lori, Kayleigh and Kayla for the loving care they provided during her final hours. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO, 80502. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020