Patricia R. Markessinis

Markessinis, Patricia R. DEFREESTVILLE Patricia R. Markessinis, 58, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A funeral Mass for Patricia will be held on Saturday, December 28, at 12 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel, 175 Williams Road, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church prior to the Mass beginning at 10 a.m. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 22, 2019
