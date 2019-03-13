Rapp, Patricia WESTERLO Patricia "Pat" Ann Overbaugh Rapp, 81, went to be with her Lord on March 10, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1937, in Schenectady, the daughter of the late Clarence Overbaugh and Evelyn (Edward) Rowe. She graduated from RCS in 1955. She married the love of her life, Richard Rapp, on June 2, 1957. Together they started their life in Westerlo, raising two daughters. While starting as a homemaker, she went on to be a successful businesswoman. She started with many corporate careers and later became regional manager and vice president with Artex/ Tri-Chem which offered her the opportunity to travel throughout the States accompanied by her family. Leadership came naturally to Pat, she was the leader of local Girl Scout troops for many years, quadrupling the amount of troops in the Hilltowns as her tenure as leader. She instilled in her troops the importance of care and compassion towards the community. Pat went on to acquire the Thank Badge, a prestigious Girl Scout award. Pat was then able to combine her worlds when she entered the tourist industry, later running her own business. In her years of business, she had the opportunity to bring family and friends to various parts of the World creating memories that all will cherish a lifetime. Pat and her husband traveled to all 50 states and other countries, including Westerlo, Belgium, where friendships still remain active today. Pat's faith and love of the Lord was very present at the South Berne Congregational Christian Church where she held many positions. Most dearest to her heart was bringing the youth to Christ, which she did for several years. Pat is survived by her husband of almost 62 years, Richard "Dick" Rapp; daughters, Debora (Brian) Stalker, and Susan (Larry) Ragone; grandchildren, Larry (Kelly) Ragone, David (Kristen) Stalker and Amanda (Brandon) Quick; four great-grandchildren, Shane, Emily, Shea and Brayden; sister Shirley (Orville) Boehlke, and brother Raymond (Patricia) Overbaugh; brother-in-law Robert (Rachel) Rapp, also many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, stepfather, in-laws, Herman and Ethel Rapp; and sister Roberta (Reid) Northrup. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 15, from 4-7 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. in the South Berne Congregational Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's memory to South Berne Congregational Christian Church. Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary