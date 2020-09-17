Archambault, Patricia S. MENANDS Patricia S. Archambault, 68, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 12, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Patricia was the daughter of the late Arthur and Eleanor Tatton. Patricia was the loving wife to David Archambault, Sr. They were married 23 years. Pattie retired from N.Y.S. DOT, where she was employed for over 30 years as a secretary. Pattie is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Burns, Cassandra Baldwin and their significant others; her step-children, Marie Archambault, Joanne Noll, David Archambault, Jr., Sherri Archambault and their significant others. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, on Saturday, September 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com