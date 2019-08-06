Patricia S. McComb

Guest Book
  • "We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult..."
    - The Staff of Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home
Service Information
Doane Beal & Ames
160 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA
02601
(508)-775-0684
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doane Beal & Ames
160 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
347 South St
Hyannis, MA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

McComb, Patricia S. W. HYANNISPORT, Mass. Died peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Denis Dever of W. Hyannisport, Mass. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, August 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home, 160 W. Main St., Hyannis, MA. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, August 7 at 11 a.m. in St. Francis Xavier Church, 347 South St., Hyannis, MA. Burial will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Pine St., Centerville, MA.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Hyannis, MA   (508) 775-0684
funeral home direction icon