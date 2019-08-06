McComb, Patricia S. W. HYANNISPORT, Mass. Died peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Denis Dever of W. Hyannisport, Mass. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, August 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home, 160 W. Main St., Hyannis, MA. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, August 7 at 11 a.m. in St. Francis Xavier Church, 347 South St., Hyannis, MA. Burial will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Pine St., Centerville, MA.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 6, 2019