Saunders, Patricia "Tricia" NORTH TROY Patricia "Tricia" Saunders , age 65, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Tricia was the daughter of the late Myrtle and Ferdinand (Fred) Clemente and wife of the late Walter Saunders. She was a generous and caring person with a great sense of humor. She enjoyed shopping, socializing with her friends and especially enjoyed coordinating and celebrating her grandchildren's birthday parties. She attended Watervliet schools and was employed by several manufacturers in the Capital Region. Survivors include her daughter, Heather Clemente and her grandchildren, Tina (Frankie) and Jonathan O'Donnell and the late Jonah O'Donnell. Also survived by her sisters, Phyllis Russo, Elizabeth Clemente and Tina (John) Hynes; as well as her nieces, Jennifer (Law) Russo-Ryan, Lynda (Bill) Russo-Bednarowski; and nephew Daniel Gorr. The family would like to thank the ICU at Samaritan Hospital for their compassionate care. A calling hour will be held on Saturday, July 13, from 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 181 Troy-Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A memorial service will follow at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Saint Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tricia's memory to , 272 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38148-0142. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 11, 2019