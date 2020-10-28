Stinney, Patricia BOXBOROUGH, Mass. Patricia Stinney, age 67 of Boxborough, Mass., passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, after a long fought battle with two cancers. Patricia was a daughter to the late James Stinney and Mary E. (Wicks) Thomas. Raised and educated in Mechanicville, Patricia attended Mechanicville High School, graduating in 1971. She studied software engineering at The College of Saint Rose and earned her master's degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She is survived by her sisters, Charlene (Ronald) Brandow, Nadine (Donell) Washington, and Sharon Hawkins. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Patricia for period of visitation on Friday, October 30, from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., Littleton, Mass. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 1 p.m. Interment in Bellevue Cemetery, Still River Road, Harvard, Mass. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com