1/1
Patricia Truex Houston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Houston, Patricia Truex SLINGERLANDS Patricia Truex Houston, 83 of Slingerlands, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020, at The Fairfax near Fort Belvoir, Va., a retirement community serving retired military officers and their spouses. Pat was born on April 9, 1937, to George Richard Sr. and Ethel Gates Truex in Middletown, N.Y. After graduating from Middletown High School in 1954, she earned a teaching degree at the State University of New York - New Paltz in 1959. In 1956, she met Darrell Houston while he was attending the United States Military Academy, and they were married on graduation day at the West Point Cadet Chapel in June 1960. The consummate military wife, Pat dedicated her life to raising and supporting her family wherever in the world the Army sent them. This included assignments to Fort Benning, Ga., Fort Campbell, Ky., Fort Leavenworth, Kan., Oahu, Hawaii, Syracuse, Fort Jackson, S.C., Camp Red Cloud, South Korea, West Point, N.Y., and retirement to Delmar. A great cook, she learned a lot of recipes along the way, and created a few of her own. Pat enjoyed painting, telling stories, and spoiling her 11 grandchildren as much as possible. Pat was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Richard Truex Jr.; and her husband Darrell. She is survived by her brother, Tom Truex; her aunt, Jean Truex; her four children, Steve Houston, Dave Houston, Suzanne (Houston) Oakley, and Mark Houston; and her eleven grandchildren, Katie, Emily, Kristi, Garrett, Erin, Jenny, Katelyn, Marek, Ely, Evan and Graham. A funeral service will be held in the West Point cemetery at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 18. If interested in attending please contact the Hogan Funeral Home in Highland Falls for more details at 845-446-2868 or info@wfhoganfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund, honoring military service and sacrifice by providing scholarships to veterans and military family members, especially to children of our nation's fallen or disabled, at johnnymac.org. Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls. wfhoganfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
West Point cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William F. Hogan Funeral Home
135 Main Street
Highland Falls, NY 10928
(845) 446-2868
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 27, 2020
We are sorry to see that Pat passed away. My husband Bob knew her years ago when their families were close. May she RIP with those who have gone before her.
Bob & Karen Baker
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved