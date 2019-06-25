Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia V. Leonard. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Blessed Sacrament Church 607 Central Ave. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard, Patricia V. ALBANY Patricia V. Leonard, 80, entered Eternal Life Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Highland Hospital, Rochester, N.Y. surrounded by her six loving children. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late James and Dorothy Thomas Vogel. Patricia graduated from Holy Names High School and The College of Saint Rose. She was the longtime director of Community Relations at St. Anne Institute in Albany. Pat was a former freelance writer for local newspapers including the Times Union. She was a natural entrepreneur, and ran a nursery school in Altamont, N.Y. and started CareerPro, a resume building and writing firm. Patricia was active throughout her life in community service including Guilderland Parent Teacher Association and the Holy Names Alumni Association. She will always be remembered for the love she had for family and friends, and the way she cared deeply about making others' lives better. She lived her life with a passion, wanting nothing for herself, but rather focused her time and attention to those in need. She was the wife of the late James Leonard, her husband of 35 years; loving and cherished mother of Scott Leonard, Robin Prunty ( Peter), Keira Collins (Mike), Craig Leonard (Candice), Paige Cervero and Kevin Leonard (Kaitlin); beloved grandmother of Shauna Leonard, Ryan Leonard, Matthew Leonard, Conor Prunty, Brian Prunty, Kevin Prunty, Kaila Collins, Morgan Collins, Lindsay Collins, Lily Leonard, Shane Leonard, Ben Leonard, Casey Leonard, Mark Cervero, Andrew Cervero, Justin Leonard, Maggie Leonard and Kenley Leonard; sister-in-law of JoAnne Vogel; many nieces, nephews, colleagues and friends survive Patricia. Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral Mass Thursday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY. There will be no public visitation. The Rite of Committal will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont, NY Those wishing to remember Patricia V. Leonard in a special way may send a contribution to either St. Anne Institute, 160 N. Main Ave., Albany, NY or the , 1717 Central Ave., #105, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit











