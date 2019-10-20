Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia W. Ellis. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Delmar Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ellis, Patricia W. DELMAR Patricia "Patty" Ellis (nee White) formerly of Delmar, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in Schenectady after a long 10 year health struggle. The family would especially like to thank the staff at Kingsway for the wonderful care she received. Patty, the youngest child of Earl and Lyna White of Brighton, N.Y., was born on March 10, 1935. Growing up, she looked up to her much older sister, Eleanor, and idolized her brother Charlie who served heroically in World War II. Upon graduation from Brighton High School in 1953, Patty answered her calling by graduating from the Chestnut Hill School of Nursing in Philadelphia. She moved to Delmar in 1964 and worked as a school nurse at Hamagrael Elementary School for 25 plus years. She was an active and devoted member of the Delmar Presbyterian Church. Her greatest love was always her children. Patty is survived by her loving children, Peter (Tammy Ross) of Stillwater, Penny Shaw (Elliott) of Delmar, and Todd (Kathleen) of Martha's Vineyard; and grandchildren, Caroline and Katherine Ellis and Christopher and Ted Shaw. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, November 23, at 11 a.m. in the Delmar Presbyterian Church. Calling hours will be at the Applebee Funeral Home in Delmar on Friday, November 22, from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Deacons fund at the Delmar Presbyterian Church, 585 Delaware Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054.







