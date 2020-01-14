Albany Times Union Obituaries
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
2001 Route 9
Round Lake, NY
View Map
Patricia Walsh Donoghue Obituary
Donoghue, Patricia Walsh CLIFTON PARK Patricia Walsh Donoghue, of Blue Spruce Lane, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. She was born in Boston and was the daughter of the late Marie and John Walsh. Mrs. Donoghue retired from Ellis Hospital where she had been a registered nurse for over 35 years. She was a communicant of the Corpus Christi Church in Ushers. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Jeremiah F. Donoghue, who died on May 18, 2017. She was a house wife and homemaker. She was the devoted mother of Thomas Donoghue, Michael Donoghue, Bernadette (Ken) Legasse, Kevin Donoghue, Brian Donoghue, Mark (Jennifer) Donoghue, Sean (Candace) Donoghue, Timothy (Wendy) Donoghue and Kelly (Brandon) Vedder; sister of Maureen (Ron) McGann and the late John and James Walsh. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 9 a.m. in the Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Route 9 Round Lake, NY, 12151.Calling hours will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9 Clifton Park. Spring interment will be in the Jonesville Cemetery in Clifton Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Corpus Christi Church in Patricia's name. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 14, 2020
