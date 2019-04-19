ROHAN Patrick C. (Noel) An Irish blessing in loving memory of our father and grandfather who passed away 32 years ago today. May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Love Always, The Rohan Family
