Coultry, Patrick SLINGERLANDS Patrick Coultry, 61 of Slingerlands, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Albany Medical Center after a valiant fight against stage four non-small cell lung cancer. Pat was born in Malone, N.Y., on June 24, 1959, to John and Mary Coultry. After graduating from SUNY Poly where he met his wife Carol, he enjoyed a long and distinguished career with the federal government beginning as a U.S. customs service inspector and special agent with U.S. Customs in Northern New York. He then went on to serve as assistant customs attache at the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa, Ont., and completed his career with the federal government as the resident agent in charge of the Department of Homeland Security in Albany. Over his career, Pat received numerous awards and recognitions for his role in many law enforcement cases. Pat retired from the federal government on a Friday and started work on Monday for New York State as the chief investigator for the Joint Commission on Public Ethics. He remained in this position until his death. Pat respected, valued and cherished the people he worked with in both the federal and state capacities and enjoyed their lasting friendships. He sincerely loved his golfing family at Shaker Ridge and was very sad when he was no longer able to golf. Pat is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years Carol Coultry; his two beautiful daughters, Erin Coultry (Justin Reuter) and Kelly Coultry (Pat Miron). He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas Coultry and Lori Lobbia, and their son Patrick; and his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Gary Marlow, and their children, Jennifer Marlow (Dawn Grock) and Sean Marlow (Greia). Also survived by his mother-in-law, Margaret Gutman; his great-nephews, Levi Grock Marlow, Ben and Noah Marlow; his uncle Leonard and the wonderful Rutland families. Pat loved his family dearly and served his country honorably as a law enforcement agent. He was proud of the agencies he served and believed in their mission - to defend the laws they are sworn to uphold. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Applebee Funeral Home on Saturday, December 5. Face coverings will be required and social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. We hope to celebrate his life with extended friends and family when the public health crisis permits. Memorial donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Capital Area.