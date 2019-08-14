O'Connell, Patrick D. OWEGO Patrick D. O'Connell, 75, formerly of Watervliet, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Good Shepard Village. Mr. O'Connell was born in Troy to the late Francis and Louise O'Connell. Along with his parents, Pat was predeceased by his brother, Mark O'Connell; and nephew, Joseph Cooke. Pat is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rose O'Connell; two brothers and sister-in-law, Gilbert O'Connell, Robert and Rebecca O'Connell; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Maureen and Ronald Messenger, Frances and Patrick Mulligan. Pat served with the Owego Police Department and retired from the Tioga County Probation Department after 20 years of service. He worked with the Alternatives to Violence Program as a lead trainer and board member for 25 years. He was a believer in the goodness of all human beings. Pat was also an active member of St. Patrick's Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 300 Main St., Owego, with the Reverend Jeffrey Galens, officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego. Memorial contributions may be made in Patrick D. O'Connell's memory to the Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Ave., Owego, NY, 13827 or Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepherd Road, Waverly, NY, 14892. Condolences may be made to Pat's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 14, 2019