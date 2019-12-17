Albany Times Union Obituaries
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
391 Delaware Ave.
Albany, NY
View Map
Patrick Doran Obituary
Doran, Patrick CHERRY HILL, N.J. Patrick John Doran, 83, entered into eternal life on Friday, December 13, 2019. Forever grateful to have been loved by Patrick, he leaves to celebrate his life and carry on his legacy his wife Eva Doran; his daughters, Jeanne Lehman, Donna DeMarco (Joe), Linda Maloney (John), and Kathleen Doran; son-in-law John Liscio; sister Joyce Wood, 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Patrick on Thursday, December 19, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, December 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 17, 2019
