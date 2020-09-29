1/1
Patrick E. Cornelius
Cornelius, Patrick E. GUILDERLAND Patrick E. Cornelius, age 73 of Guilderland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Patrick was the owner and operator of Uptown Shoe Repair in Westmere for over 50 years. He was an avid outdoorsman; especially fishing in the ocean, digging for clams, hunting, and boating, and he loved tending to his vegetable garden at home. Many friends and customers have learned a lot from spending time with him; especially that it is the little things in life that matter the most. He took everything in life in stride. He was a fighter and was able to overcome many obstacles throughout his life while always maintaining a positive outlook and attitude until the end. He is survived by his wife Gloria Cornelius; daughter Michelle Ann Cornelius Marchand; sisters, Deborah (Jay) Thomas and Sandra (Rick) Costa; brothers, Ron (Kim) Cornelius and Bobby (Amy) Cornelius; and his granddaughter Alana Marchand. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a funeral service at 12 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
OCT
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
