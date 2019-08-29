Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Flanigan. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Send Flowers Obituary

Flanigan, Patrick TROY Patrick Flanigan, 55, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born in Troy, Patrick was the son of the late Joseph and Lillian (Bayly) Flanigan.Patrick was a dedicated and hard worker throughout his life. Over the years, Patrick was a communication specialist with the Albany County Sheriff's Department and was also a dispatcher for the Watevliet, Menands and Green Island Police Departments. He gained numerous friends through work who became like family to him. In his early days, Patrick enjoyed riding his motorcycle, old movies and classical things from his childhood. Patrick was a true Patriot and had a deep love for the U.S.A. Patrick is survived by his niece, Kimberly A. Munhall (John); nephew, Brian Pratt; his great-nieces and nephew, Samantha Powers (Anthony Ferrandino), John and Josie Munhall, Riley and Lilianna Pratt. He also leaves behind his great-great-niece and nephew, Kallee and Lucas Ferrandino. Patrick is also survived by John Cobb; as well as his work friends, Jamie Bodo, Ken Bovia, David Wright, Marcella Rockwell and Heather Fitzpatrick, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his parents, Patrick was predeceased by his siblings, Joseph Flanigan and Susan Pratt. The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at Shaker Place especially, Rebecca Luce and the Community Hospice for all their love and care given to Patrick and his family. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







