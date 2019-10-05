Guest Book View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Barrington, Patrick Francis CASTLETON Patrick Francis Barrington of Castleton, passed peacefully on October 3, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. The devastating disease of ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) was the cause of death. Pat is survived by his son Joseph and his daughter Grace; as well as his former spouse Helen. Pat is also survived by his parents, Joseph Barrington (Pam) and Marguerite Eckert; in addition to his brothers and sisters, Martin Barrington (Mary Devine), Maria Barrington (Chris Hummel), Robert Eckert (Jodi), Lynn Laya (Phil), and Eric Smiarowski. Patrick is also survived by his nieces, Leslie, Kathleen, Marlene, Sophia and Olivia; and nephews Matthew, Robert, and Neil. Pat was predeceased by his sister Bridget; stepdad Robert; and niece Meghan. Patrick is also survived by a very large family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Pat was born on April 6, 1961, in Albany. After graduating from Columbia High School, Pat worked as a self-employed contractor, as well as a diesel electrician on the railroad for 20 years. Most recently, Pat's illness forced his early retirement from his position as vice president of facilities and risk management for the Capital District YMCA, a position he held for 10 years. Patrick felt that this position was his dream job as it allowed him to utilize his skills to benefit an organization that he highly admired. He believed that the YMCA is one of the most beneficial and mission driven organizations in the Capital Region. Pat also served as a past board member and board chair of the Northeastern Association of the Blind. In addition to being a fine craftsman and builder, Pat enjoyed collecting and restoring vintage Pontiacs. He also collected classic movie posters and had many restored and displayed in his home. A great pleasure in Pat's life was playing poker with the same group of seven friends for over 40 years. Pat was a grateful friend of Bill W. for over 30 years. He cherished each and every one of the hundreds of friends from the rooms who helped him on that journey; and, we have no doubt that he helped many along the way as well. Pat was a big guy with a big heart. He was always the first to be there in times of need, whether it was a broken pipe or a broken heart. Our family is grateful for him, his generosity and for the way that he showed us how to travel this last journey with him. We know he is resting comfortably now. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 6, from 2-5 p.m. at the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights, 163 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Should friends desire, Pat requested that contributions be sent to the Capital District YMCA Circle of Champs Program, 465 New Karner Rd, 2nd Floor, Albany, NY, 12205. This program is dedicated to improving the quality of life for children and families who have been touched by life threatening illness. Condolence page at







