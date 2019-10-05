Patrick Francis Barrington (1961 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I met Pat when he volunteered for the Maple Hill Facilities..."
    - Matthew LaClair
  • "I met Pat when he started his YMCA run at the Bethlehem Y. ..."
    - Chris Edwards
  • "Thoughts and prayers to Pat's family."
    - Michael McBride
  • "Thoughts and prayers are with the Barrington Family."
    - Phil Lanoue IV
  • "Joe and Pam, We were so sorry to hear of the passing of..."
    - Randy Coryer
Service Information
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY
12144
(518)-286-3400
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary’s Church
163 Columbia Tpke
Clinton Heights, NY
Obituary
Barrington, Patrick Francis CASTLETON Patrick Francis Barrington of Castleton, passed peacefully on October 3, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 6, from 2-5 p.m. at the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights. Should friends desire, Pat requested that contributions be sent to the Capital District YMCA Circle of Champs Program, 465 New Karner Rd, 2nd Floor, Albany, NY, 12205. This program is dedicated to improving the quality of life for children and families who have been touched by life threatening illness. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
