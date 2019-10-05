Barrington, Patrick Francis CASTLETON Patrick Francis Barrington of Castleton, passed peacefully on October 3, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 6, from 2-5 p.m. at the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights. Should friends desire, Pat requested that contributions be sent to the Capital District YMCA Circle of Champs Program, 465 New Karner Rd, 2nd Floor, Albany, NY, 12205. This program is dedicated to improving the quality of life for children and families who have been touched by life threatening illness. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019