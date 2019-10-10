Guest Book View Sign Service Information Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc 891 Madison Ave Albany , NY 12208 (518)-482-2698 Memorial service 12:00 PM Church of St. Vincent de Paul 900 Madison Ave Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Burke, Patrick G. ALBANY Patrick G. Burke, of Albany, Elmira and Big Flats, N.Y., passed away on October 4, 2019, after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family. Patrick was born in Queens on January 31, 1955. He was predeceased by his father, Francis Burke; and his younger brother, Christopher, who he joins in Heaven, along with his grandparents, aunts and uncles. He is survived by his loving mother, Rita H. Burke; and his daughter Nichole. Patrick is also survived by six brothers and sisters, Frank (Karen), Joseph (Joyce), Rosemary Childs (Dan), Jeanmarie, Gerard (Cherie) and Maurita Baumeister (Steve); and nieces and nephews, Timothy, Janelle, Johanna, Justine, Caileen (Patrick), Marc, Ryan, Aidan, Molly, Sean, James, Noelle, Matthew and Erin. He is also survived by many cousins and lifelong friends who will miss his antics, his love of music, family and his humor! Patrick was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, Elmira and LeMoyne College, Syracuse, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics. Patrick lived a life committed to his family, good music, good friends, deep and crazy conversations about society, social ills, politics and injustice. He made friends wherever he went and he will be remembered as a kind person. A celebration of Patrick's life and memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, at 12 p.m. in the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 900 Madison Ave., Albany, with a gathering in the church hall to follow. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in Patrick's name may do so to the Capital District Center for Independence, Inc. Albany.







