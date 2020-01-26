Calhoun, Patrick G. EAST ORLEANS, Mass. Patrick G. Calhoun of Bonita Springs, Fla. passed away peacefully at his home in East Orleans, Mass. on January 17, 2020, following a brief, but aggressive form of pancreatic cancer. He was born on June 10, 1947, in Miles City, Mont., the son of Warren Calhoun and Suzanne Roux. He attended the American University of Paris and graduated from the University of New Mexico. His career was spent serving Credit Unions. In 1988, he was hand picked to rescue the then struggling State Employees Federal Credit Union. During his 15 years as the president/CEO, he increased SEFCU's assets to well over $1.3 billion. Patrick also served as chairman of the New York State Credit Union League, was a board director of the Credit Union National League, and a founding member of the Filene Research Institute. In 1996, Pat successfully testified to the U.S. Senate-Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on behalf of the New York State Credit Union League. His passion in life was fly fishing, leading him to become a master at tying flies. Pat fished everywhere he traveled, from small streams to oceans. Patrick was a member of the Fort Orange Club, and served on the board of the in Albany. He is survived by his wife Penny Clum Doring Calhoun; children, Jacqueline Jones of Geneva, Ala., Erica Ruth of Apex, N.C., and Stephen Calhoun of Albany; stepsons, Mark Matousek of Hilton Head Island, S.C., and Matthew Doring of Rowley, Mass.; and 10 grandchildren. Memorial services will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at lustgarten.org. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 26, 2020