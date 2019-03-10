Rhatigan, Patrick G. ALBANY Patrick G. Rhatigan was born on August 1, 1950, and passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019. A Vietnam War veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Floyd B. Parks (DD 844). He was a retiree of the Long Island Railroad. Patrick is survived by his wife Kathleen "Kathy" Rhatigan; his children, Kelly Rhatigan and Kai Rhatigan, Tara Jones and husband Carl Jones, and Pamela Harris and husband Joe Harris; his brothers, Brendan Rhatigan and wife Carol Rhatigan, and James "Jimmy" Rhatigan and wife Barbara Rhatigan, sisters, Kathleen McCarthy and husband James "Jimmy" McCarthy, Doris Korovich and husband Edward Korovich and brother Kevin Rhatigan and wife Melissa "Missy" Rhatigan; his grandchildren, Andrew Malouf III, James Malouf, Gabriella Malouf, Danielle Kennedy, Sean Harris, Faith Kennedy, Eva Harris and Cora Harris; nephews, Brendan Rhatigan and wife Sheila Rhatigan, Justin Rhatigan and wife Melissa Rhatigan; nieces, Jill Schatzle and husband Edward Schatzle, and Patricia Korovich; great- nephews, Anthony "Tony" Rhatigan, Brian Rhatigan, great-nephew Christopher Rhatigan, great-niece Samantha Rhatigan, great- nephews, Brendan Rhatigan, Austin Rhatigan; and nieces, Colleen Rhatigan and Ellie Rhatigan. Patrick remains in all of our hearts. His love will be missed by all who have known him. Patrick will be joining his parents, Brendan Rhatigan and Doris Rhatigan; brother Robert "Bobby" Rhatigan, brother Terrance "Terry" Rhatigan; and niece Jennifer Rhatigan in restful peace. Fair winds and following seas, Boats. We have the watch. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Patrick's family on Monday, March 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, March 12, at 8:15 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to All Saints Catholic Church, Albany at 9 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held following the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit McveighFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019